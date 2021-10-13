According to an Oct. 7 news release, AdventHealth’s COVID-19 patient census continued to drop, to about 330 patients hospitalized across its hospitals in Orange, Lake, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties.
AdventHealth continues to operate under “green status,” or normal operations.
The community positivity rate also continues to fall, reaching a new low of 6.7% this week, according to data collected by Centra Care, AdventHealth’s urgent care network. Individual counties across Central Florida showed similar drops based on tests conducted by the clinics.
The decline is also mirrored across symptomatic and asymptomatic adults and symptomatic children, but the rate of positive tests among asymptomatic children has remained steady.
While some children develop few, if any, symptoms, others treated at AdventHealth for Children have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can affect the heart and other organs.
“The risk of acute COVID-19 in children can be quite serious, which is why we recommend eligible children receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer for AdventHealth for Children. “The vaccine not only reduces the risk of severe illness, but also helps control the spread of the virus from children, who may not show any symptoms, to more vulnerable people.”