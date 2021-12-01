The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has extended the deadline for small businesses and nonprofit organizations to apply for a COVID-19 pandemic economic injury disaster loan to Dec. 31, pending fund availability.
“The COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance programs still have billions of dollars available to help small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. More than 3.8 million businesses employing more than 20 million people have found financial relief through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans,” said Patrick Kelley, Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access. “Key enhancements have been made to the loan program that will help our nation’s businesses recover and get back on track.”
Eligible small businesses, nonprofits, and agricultural businesses in all U.S. states and territories can apply. Visit www.sba.gov/eidl to learn more.
Small business owners also can call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-833-853-5638 (855-440-4960 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
For additional information on COVID EIDL and other recovery programs, visit www.sba.gov/relief.