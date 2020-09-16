Until further notice, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) offers free COVID-19 testing at one location: DOH-Lake Clermont WIC, located at 560 W. DeSoto Street in Clermont. No testing criteria is required, and appointments are not necessary.
The schedule is Monday–Friday, running from 9 a.m. until test kits run out. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis, and it is recommended to call 352-742-4830 prior to visiting a site to ensure that testing is still available. Site closures may occur due to inclement weather or other unforeseen events.
State pop-up sites offer testing for those ages 18 and up, and some private healthcare providers also offer testing. A Lake County COVID-19 testing site locator tool can be accessed by going to https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19, scroll to TESTING and click the link under “Testing Site Locator.” Residents also can request information through a Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.