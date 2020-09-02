Until further notice, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) offers free COVID-19 testing at two locations: DOH-Lake Clermont WIC, located at 560 W. DeSoto Street in Clermont; and Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 US Highway 441, Leesburg. No testing criteria is required, and appointments are not necessary.
The schedule is Monday–Friday, running from 9 a.m. until test kits run out. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis, and it is recommended to call 352-742-4830 prior to visiting a site to ensure that testing is still available. Site closures may occur due to inclement weather or other unforeseen events. Note: the Leesburg site will be closed on Sept. 3.
State pop-up sites also offer testing for those ages 18 and up, and some private healthcare providers also offer testing. Check out the Lake County online site locator tool to identify all COVID-19 testing sites near you, the type of tests offered and test cost. To access the tool, go to https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19, scroll to TESTING, and click the link shown under “Testing Site Locator.”
In addition, reusable cloth face coverings will continue to be offered to Lake County residents while supplies last. The face coverings are available at several Lake County libraries.
Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19/#Cloth%20Face%20Covering%20Distribution for details. Face coverings also can be picked up at city and town halls in Astatula, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde, while supplies last.
Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 for the latest testing information. To sign up for emergency mobile notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 and follow “LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement” on Facebook and at www.twitter.com/lakeemergency. Residents also can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.