Beginning May 11, COVID-19 testing locations operated by Adult Medicine of Lake County in Mount Dora and Leesburg merged into one site at Lake County’s Fairgrounds, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis. Testing is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday—Friday. The Clermont testing location will continue operations at the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 S. Highway 27. Testing is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday—Thursday.
FDA-approved swab or antibody tests will be administered for $85, which may be reimbursed through insurance. A subsidized $20 rate for Lake County residents has been discontinued. For more information, call 352-329-1133.
In addition, Lake County residents exhibiting symptoms can get free tests at the Orange County Convention Center (appointments not required) and Florida Department of Health (appointments required).
Lake County residents with symptoms and without a primary healthcare provider can contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) at 352-742-4830 daily 9 a.m.—5 p.m.