COVID-19 testing locations operated by Adult Medicine of Lake County continue at two locations. The FDA-approved swab or antibody tests will be administered to the public for $20, and the sites are open to residents and non-residents of Lake County.
• Lake County Fairgrounds: Testing is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis.
• Clermont Arts & Recreation Center: Testing is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont.
Residents with symptoms who are unable to receive testing through their primary healthcare provider should call the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 352-742-4830. Callers who meet the criteria for testing will receive an appointment for free testing at a Lake County testing location.
To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19. For the latest information, residents can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999.