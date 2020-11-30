Until further notice, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County offers free COVID-19 testing at DOH-Lake Clermont WIC, 560 W. DeSoto Street in Clermont Monday through Friday. DOH-Lake Leesburg WIC, at 1904 Griffin Road in Leesburg, offers testing Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Testing starts each day at 9 a.m. and continues while test kits are available.
No testing criteria is required, and appointments are not necessary. Testing is on a first come, first served basis, and it is recommended to call the Lake County Department of Health hotline at 352-742-4830 prior to visiting to ensure that testing is still available for your selected location and day.
The state’s regional COVID-19 testing site is located at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and tests on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Testing is free for residents and non-residents aged 18 and older. No symptoms are required.
For additional information on COVID-19, including testing sites in Lake County, visit
www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 and follow Lake County Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter. In addition, call the 24/7 COVID-19 Florida State call center at 866-779-6121.