Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and 17 years of age who completed their primary Pfizer vaccination at least six months previously. This expands booster availability to those age 16 and up.
“The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been available to individuals 16 years of age and older for nearly a year, and its benefits have been shown to clearly outweigh potential risks,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 is waning after the second dose of the vaccine for all adults and for those in the 16- and 17-year-old age group. A single booster dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated at least six months prior will help provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups.”
All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the FDA. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons ages 5 and up.
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at three locations. Until further notice, hours of operation (which are subject to change) are as follows:
DOH-Lake Community Health, 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DOH-Lake Leesburg, 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg: Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
DOH-Lake Umatilla, 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, you can also visit vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, call 1-800-232-0233 or visit
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.
To find a testing site, visit
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.
For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.