Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-62 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 - Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which took effect March 15. The latest issuance expands COVID-19 vaccination by all providers in Florida to include persons 60 years of age and older. This is in addition to long-term care facility residents and staff and health care personnel with direct patient contact, as well as those who are 50 years of age and older and K-12 school employees, sworn law enforcement officers or firefighters.
The executive order also states, “All individuals authorized by law to administer COVID-19 vaccinations may vaccinate persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.”
The Florida Department of Health provides COVID-19 resources and information at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. In addition, vaccination sites are posted on an interactive map at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.