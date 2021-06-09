Seven Central Florida AdventHealth Centra Care locations now offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to any eligible individual who is age 12 or older. There is no out-of-pocket cost, and anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Now is the time to bring vaccines further into our communities to make sure we make it as convenient as possible for everyone to receive a vaccine,” said Dr. Scott Brady, CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “Our large vaccination events were hugely successful in getting tens of thousands of shots in arms as quickly as possible, and we’re looking to build on that success as we continue this life-saving work.”
AdventHealth has delivered more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Central Florida.
As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay onsite for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue and headache, according to AdventHealth.
Appointments are available at CentraCare.org for locations in Winter Garden, Sanford, Kissimmee, Orlando, Winter Park and Lakeland.