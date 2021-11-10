Nov. 4, the weekly AdventHealth News Briefing focused on the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5–11.
The authorization was based on the FDA’s thorough and transparent evaluation of data that included input from independent advisory committee experts who overwhelmingly voted in favor of making the vaccine available to children in this age group, according to a news release from the FDA.
“As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today’s authorization. Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. in a news release. “Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”
AdventHealth for Children pediatric specialists are encouraging parents to vaccinate kids between the ages of 5–11 as soon as doses become available.
“There’s 28 million children in the age group of 5 to 11, and none of them should die from a vaccine preventable disease,” said Dr. Michael Keating, chief medical officer of AdventHealth for the Children. “We can beat COVID. These kids need to be vaccinated.”
The dose for the younger age group is about a third of the size of the adult dose after studies determined the lower dose is “extremely safe” and highly effective for children, he said.
Keating said the health care system plans to order doses of the vaccine for children as soon as they are available and will provide more information soon about when and where those will be distributed.
According to the FDA, the vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children ages 5–11 who received the vaccine, and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.
“The FDA is committed to making decisions that are guided by science that the public and healthcare community can trust. We are confident in the safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data behind this authorization. As part of our commitment to transparency around our decision-making, which included our public advisory committee meeting earlier this week, we have posted documents today supporting our decision and additional information detailing our evaluation of the data will be posted soon. We hope this information helps build confidence of parents who are deciding whether to have their children vaccinated,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.