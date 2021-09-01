We’re only a few weeks into the school year and in the midst of all the challenges we are facing and all the unknown, what I do know is that there is great teaching and learning happening in our schools! Our teachers are going above and beyond every day to meet the needs of our students and working together to keep students engaged in active learning, whether they are learning virtually or in a brick-and-mortar classroom.
But as we all know, COVID-19 remains a very real concern. Parents want to know how their child’s school is being affected by COVID, and we have committed to communicating that information openly and transparently.
So, whenever there is a positive case on one of our campuses, someone from the school will call to let parents know about it. We have also posted a Covid Data Dashboard on our website at www.lake.k12.fl.us/COVIDdata, which includes a spreadsheet that is updated regularly to show how many students and staff tested positive each day and how many were quarantined and exposed.
Given the volume of cases, maintaining the dashboard has become a major undertaking. We recently hired a COVID manager and redirected five administrative assistants to the task of processing the data. They are working hard to ensure all information is collected from the schools, verified for accuracy, reported properly to the Florida Department of Health and then shared on the dashboard. The information may take a couple of days to appear on the dashboard because of the time it takes to complete the paperwork for each case, but every case is reported.
A Decision Tree provided to us by the Florida Department of Education is displayed on the dashboard to explain how we determine who has to quarantine and when they can return. All of our safety protocols are posted, and there is plenty of information on where to get a vaccine, as well.
We have partnered with the health department to offer the Pfizer vaccine at several of our high schools. Last week (8/24-25) we were at South Lake High and Mount Dora High. This week, we are at East Ridge High on Tuesday, Aug. 31; Leesburg High on Wednesday, Sept. 1; and Tavares High on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Participants can return for the second doses at South Lake High on Sept. 14, Mount Dora High on Sept. 15, East Ridge High on Sept. 21, Leesburg High on Sept. 22 and Tavares High on Sept. 23. All events are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants must bring ID, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Eligible students are welcome along with family members, friends and neighbors.
Finally, if anyone has questions about how our schools are coping with COVID, please contact any of our schools directly or email us at questions@lake.k12.fl.us.
In the meantime, please stay safe. Together, we will get through this!