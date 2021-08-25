Lake County Schools, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Lake, is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all employees, community members and eligible students at high schools across the county.
There is no charge to participants for the vaccine. Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
The vaccination events are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the locations listed below.
First dose
• 8/24 – South Lake High School Auditorium
• 8/25 – Mount Dora High School Gym
• 8/31 – East Ridge High School Cafeteria
• 9/1 – Leesburg High School Auditorium
• 9/2 – Tavares High School Gym
Second dose
• 9/14 – South Lake High School Gym
• 9/15 – Mount Dora High School Gym
• 9/21 – East Ridge High School Cafeteria
• 9/22 – Leesburg High School Auditorium
• 9/23 – Tavares High School Gym
In addition, Florida Department of Health in Lake County offers vaccinations and COVID-19 testing. For the latest local immunization and testing information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Lake County Schools is continuing its online COVID-19 Data Dashboard, which it developed in the last school year. Weekly spreadsheets are posted at www.lake.k12.fl.us/our-district/coviddata, with a breakdown by school of positive cases, number of exposed students, quarantined individuals and other data.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.