The community is invited to a “Crazy Plants for Crazy Critters” fundraiser to help raise money for a construction project for rescued birds cared for by Crazy Critters, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization established to provide non-domestic, non-releasable animals with a safe and permanent home.
The Crazy Plants Nursery, located at 22919 County Road 44a in Eustis, is hosting the sale May 12–15, May 19–22 and May 26–29. The sale runs 10 a.m.–3 p.m. each day.
Each season the organization hosts fundraisers in order to afford the daily costs of a large animal facility such as vetting, diet, enrichment programs, as well as the expensive construction costs.
Crazy Critters Inc. is a self-funded organization that serves as an FWC Amnesty location for some species of animals and helps with the invasive species issues in Florida. The animal facility is not open to the public. Instead, it hosts private educational events and uses social media to share the facility build and news.
For more information and to see the current plant stock at the nursery, visit https://bit.ly/3uA7L2F or contact Ken or Cherrice Purvee at
crazycritters@crazycrittersinc.com.