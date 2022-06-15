The Butterfly Garden in Burton Park in the Country Club of Mount Dora was chosen by the Lakes and Hills Garden Club for May’s Garden of the Month. The garden was established in 2012 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Women’s Club of Mount Dora Country Club, a charitable organization open to all members of the Golden Triangle area.
The “footprint” of the garden is in the shape of a butterfly, and it’s populated by a variety of butterfly- and bee-loving plants, including butterfly bush, coreopsis, yellow cone flower, blue salvia, Porter weed, penta, red sage, Mexican petunia, lantana, parsley, jatropha and varieties of milkweed.
“The plants are mostly perennials, but they do change with the seasons and over the years,” said Nancy Sullivan, who coordinates a group of volunteers who maintain the garden several times a year.
The plaque commemorating the establishment of the garden contains a quote by Hans Christian Andersen: “Just living is not enough,” said The Butterfly, “One must have sunshine freedom and a little flower.”
Nominations for gardens to be considered for the Garden of the Month are welcomed.
For more information about Lakes and Hills Garden Club, visit www.lakesandhillsgardenclub.com or email lhgcmountdora@gmail.com.