Critters in the woods

To help make each walk at the Trout Lake Nature Center an adven-ture or to give your walk purpose, six stone critters have been scattered in the woods off the center’s trails.
Can you find all six critters? Some are easier to find than others. To find all six, you need to walk all the trails. Three are differently painted foxes (red, silver and grey with the grey representing the native fox for Florida). Three critters are differ-ently painted raccoon families.
When you find a critter, take a snapshot and post to your social me-dia or email to tlnc.director@gmail. com as proof of your find. Periodi-cally, they will be moved around the trails, so you can return for a nature hunt over and over.
In addition to open trails, the Edu-cation Building with exhibits is open to visitors, but masks are required to be worn. Also, staff and volunteers give pop-up nature presentations using Education Am-bassadors (turtles and snakes), aquariums and exhibits. Presentations are limited to small groups of no more than 10 with appropriate physical distancing. If you would like a pop-up for your group when visiting, be sure to ask.
Trout Lake Nature Center is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. It is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis. Admission is free, but donations are an important part of paying center costs.