SUMTER COUNTY — David Dunn-Rankin is mixing the old and new in Sumter County. The D-R Media and Investments founder just added the Sumter County Times to the company portfolio.
The firm’s first purchase of a Sumter County publication was the Sumter News Sun (formerly the Sumter Shopper), along with the Triangle News Leader, Clermont News Leader and Four Corners News Leader.
Effective with the May 12 issue, Dunn-Rankin is merging the Sumter County Times and Sumter News Sun to create Sumter Sun Times, offering readers a broader base of news and advertisers expanded opportunities to increase customer base as the newspaper circulation will increase to 11,500 homes throughout Sumter County.
Dunn-Rankin is a firm believer in community and community newspapers, noting his desire to benefit both the local reader and the local business owner.
His experience in the newspaper industry originally was instilled in him by his father, the late Derek Dunn-Rankin, who owned and built Sun Coast Media Group, including the daily Charlotte Sun in Port Charlotte, as well as six other regional newspaper operations.
When the elder Dunn-Rankin passed away, David Dunn-Rankin and his five siblings had a shared ownership in the group and the decision was made to sell.
David Dunn-Rankin had already achieved success in multiple ventures and retired, but it wasn’t long after before his love of the newspaper business led him to call on his experience and expertise to restructure entities from his father’s media group.
Following the sale, Dunn-Rankin formed D-R Media and Investments, retaining the newspapers in Highlands and Polk counties, as well as the Sun Events division.
While Dunn-Rankin is an advocate of technology and supports the internet options, he believes the community print newspaper offers its own unique benefits. He believes that the primary job for his company’s newspapers is always to help local merchants be successful.
“These businesses have stories to tell. Their ads are news. If we help them tell their story, by whatever means, we will have a business for a long time,” he said in a previous interview. “No other medium does this well. We are hands down the best.”
He added, “If we help local businesses be successful, then we have permission and funding to do the local news well. Each of these, news story content and advertising news content, helps make each of the communities we serve a great place to live.”
John Shank, who recently came on board D-R Media as a vice president and group publisher of the weekly newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties, is helping to oversee the new operation.
Shank has an extensive background in newspaper, from selling advertising to building circulation, writing, serving as editor and heading up a group of weeklies and dailies over multiple states.
He spent 33 plus years with News Media Corporation, a family-owned newspaper company with dailies and weekly papers. He left the company as chief operating officer and previously spent 10 years as division publisher for the company in Illinois, Wyoming, Arizona and California.
“I am excited about this acquisition and the merger of these two publications to create an even stronger community newspaper for readers and advertisers,” Shank said.
The corporate office for D-R Media and Investments LLC is at 300 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice.