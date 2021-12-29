Ring in the new year with the annual Dade’s Battle Reenactment, a look at Sumter County 186 years ago, when the Second Seminole War began. The Dec. 28, 1835, clash occurred at what is now Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, a National Historic Landmark.
The annual reenactment will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.
A full day of events and exhibitions both days includes 1835-era soldier, Seminole and civilian camps; a period vendor trade fair, historic arts and crafts demonstrations, full-scale cannon firing, and 19th-century games and activities for children, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day.
Cost for the special event is $3/parking, $5/person entrance fee. Ages 5 and under are admitted free.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting the state park.
For more information, call 352-793-4781.