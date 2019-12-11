“Thank you to those Tri-county area residents who have supported us through charitable tax-deductible donations of vehicles, RV’s, boats, golf carts and other items that help our ministry continue to locally combat America’s fatherless epidemic.” John Pyle, Founder of Dads for Boys International, Inc., a 501C3 non-profit organization.
Statistics show that over half of our youth live in a father-absent home. This young group of boys account for the majority of high school dropouts, runaways, gangs, bullying, addictions, and juvenile detentions. Thirty years ago Dads for Boys began providing a free mentoring and activities program for fatherless youth here in the Tri-County area. Activities include boating, fishing, hiking, camping, campfire talks, and field trips. In addition, a support group for single moms is held during activities, led by John’s wife, Joanne.
“We are a faith-based program and our goal is to create relationships while participating in fun activities,” John said. “This opens the door for conversation and influence.” One of the single moms, Stacy, commented “I want to give a shout out to John and Joanne of Dads for Boys. My son has had so many adventures with them. They have done things I could never do for him. John has been the mentor he needed.” Stacy’s son, Ryan, was part of Dads for Boys for many years and has now graduated from high school and serving in the Air Force.
Dads for Boys is also planning to expand their outreach via the internet and social media where youth spend so much of their time on phones, apps, computers, live-streaming and gaming. They are in the process of putting together a series of real life skills topics, covering work ethic, responsibility, leadership, entrepreneur possibilities, and much more that will help improve their chance of success.
“We have ‘legends’ in the gaming industry with millions of followers that are willing to help us with this,” John said. “We live in a different culture than when we first started and we need to go where the youth are to reach them with positive messages.”
Dads for Boys depends on help from volunteers and donations from the community. Neither John nor Joanne have ever taken a salary, and often have had to pay for program expenses out of their own finances. Now in their senior years, this has become more difficult. You can help them continue their work with a cash donation or receive a tax-deductible receipt for a donation of a vehicle, RV, golf cart, boat, or other item. They are available for pick-up six days a week. Just call 352-669-0000. www.dadsforboys.org