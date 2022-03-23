The Lake County Museum of Art will present Dali on the Lake, a ticketed fundraising reception that will feature a large collection of work from world-renowned artist Salvador Dali, April 8, 6–9 p.m.
On display will be the traveling exhibit, “Homage to Dante,” a series of signed prints of Dali’s illustrations for “The Divine Comedy,” which is on loan from The Park West Foundation. Several original pieces on loan from local collectors also will be on display.
Music, appetizers and beverages will round out the evening.
The exhibit will run April 9–May 28, 2022.
Lake County Museum of Art is located at 213 W. Ruby Street in Tavares. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/events/dali-on-the-lake-apr-8-2022.