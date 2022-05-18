Realizing that a passion for dance and a desire to teach could be fulfilled together, Jolene Coates established Dance Depot USA, INC in August of 2001. Originally from Clearwater, Florida she moved to Lake County in 1994 after graduating from Florida State University with a degree in Elementary Education.
As a student of Phyllis and Gayle Tutterow, Jolene’s life-long love of dance began at the age of three. She later became a member of the Tutterow Dancers, a touring performance company. Jolene has performed in many cities including New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando, as well as internationally, in Demark and Russia.
Presently, Jolene and the faculty, at Dance Depot, bring the art of movement to dance enthusiasts in the Triangle area. Students in early childhood through adult ages are welcome in a variety of disciplines. Tap, Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Acro, Hip-Hop, Lyrical, Mommy and Me, and Contemporary are all offered weekly at the studio. Session I (yearly) begins in the fall and ends in June with a spectacular showcase. Session II (summer) runs June-August. Summer classes are a great way to explore the world of dance with a short-term commitment. Extended day is also offered in the summer for working families and FUN is always first with counselors that engage, play and create with the campers.
Dance Depot also has an audition only performance and competitive team. “Revolution” is a team of dancers, ages 5-19, that travel and perform for community and exclusive events. The performers have been delighting audiences since 2006 and they present an exhilarating performance complete with costume changes and props. Additionally, some of these dancers compete at regional events throughout the season. Dancers and choreographers have won elite honors for their presentations. If you are interested in becoming a member of Revolution or would like to have exceptional entertainment at your next event call Dance Depot at 669-1113, today.
Dance is an excellent way to keep moving and stay fit. Correct terminologies, body placement, acceptance of all, and of course, FUN are the principles that drive the Dance Depot team. There is something for everyone and enjoyment for all. So, kick the dust off your feet and get on over to Dance Depot for some toe-tappin’, leg-kickin’, head-spinnin’ fun!