The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution proudly announce the winner of the 2019 Christopher Columbus Essay Contest. Savannah McGregor, an 11th grade student at South Lake High School in Clermont is the first place winner. This year’s topic was “A Sailor’s Experience as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas”. Her essay has been submitted to the Florida State NSDAR for competition. The chapter wishes her the best of luck in the State competition.
For more information on the Ocklawaha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, visit www.ocklawahadar.com.