This spring, Jamie Vick, of Wildwood, graduated from Lake Sumter State College, and members of the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated her accomplishment as she earned a bachelor’s in applied science degree in organizational management.
The Leesburg-based DAR chapter had a hand in her success, which includes graduating Summa Cum Laude with Phi Theta Kappa distinction honors, as Vick is a two-time chapter scholarship recipient, which allowed “her to reduce work hours and focus on attaining her degree as an adult student,” the chapter said.
“Our scholarship, the Bertha Hereford Hall Scholarship given in honor of Past Regent Elsie Schott Heuberger, continues to maintain its health and future prosperity through the careful administration of the Lake Sumter State College Foundation,” the chapter stated. “Congratulations Jamie, we wish you all the best!”