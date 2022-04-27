During World War II, Margaret Green-Witt was a civilian air raid warden who wanted to more actively support the war effort. In 1942, she enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and was stationed at General Headquarters in the Adjutant Generals department, where she clerked and processed awards and decorations for military heroism, valor and service. Her further work as a stenographer and assistant chief clerk took her to Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, California, Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines and the Pacific Theater.
By war’s end in 1945, Margaret had achieved the rank of Tech 3 (Sergeant) and received many accolades, including the Army Good Conduct Medal, Women’s Army Corps Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
After the war, Margaret raised a family in Spring Hill and found her calling as an ordained Episcopal minister of the Diocese of Central Florida, serving for 15 years as a deacon at St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg.
She joined DAR in 1973 and held the lead office of Regent at Winding Waters Chapter in Spring Hill from 1997–1999. Margaret enjoyed many happy years of married life with husband Kenneth Witt. After his passing, she retired to Lake Port Square, in Leesburg. There, she remains active in community life and is supported in friendship by residents and staff. She also enjoys catching up with her children, Ken Green, Suzanne Childs and Phil Witt, along with her many grandchildren.
On March 11, in honor of Women’s History Month, the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter in Leesburg presented Margaret with DAR’s Women in American History Award. This award is given to women who have made considerable contributions to their country and community. In essence, she should be the embodiment of a woman who has lived American history. Margaret’s photo and biography will be archived at DAR’s Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., where she will join the ranks of Abigail Adams, Amelia Earhart, Sacajawea and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, along many notable DAR members through the ages who have been similarly honored.
For this special occasion, a proclamation was issued by the city of Wildwood, championed by Mayor Ed Wolf and the Wildwood City Commission, proclaiming March 11, 2022, as “Margaret Green-Witt Day.”
DAR’s Florida State Chaplain, Karen Carbonneau, was also on hand to present Margaret with the Women’s Military Memorial’s “Living Legend Proclamation,” which was arranged by Roberta Jordan (Lt. Col., US Army, Retired). Jordan is a member of the Women’s Military Memorial, located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, where the selfless contributions of women in defense of our country are heralded.
At Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter, Margaret continues to attend monthly meetings and recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. An avid quilter and needlepoint artist, Margaret will present a program to chapter members next month, highlighting her works. According to a chapter spokesman, “There is no better way to express what she means to our chapter, than to simply say that the young woman who once worked to honor heroes now serves as a hero to us all.”