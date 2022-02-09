Frances Langston, of Eustis, was recently awarded by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution with a milestone anniversary certificate celebrating over 65 years of dedicated service to DAR. Frances has been a member of Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter in Leesburg for 67 years, joining as a junior member in 1954.
“Frances is a dedicated member who has made an impact on her community in support of education, historic preservation and patriotism. To achieve this level of service is extraordinary and inspirational to those in our organization,” a chapter spokesman said.
The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter is based in Leesburg, with members from across Lake and Sumter counties.