The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently made its biannual donation to the Malcom Randall Fisher House in Gainesville.
The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes around the world to host military and veteran families, free of charge, while their loved ones are being treated at U.S. military and VA hospitals, according to the DAR chapter.
“Upon arrival [at the Fisher House], I spoke with a woman who was checking in,” said Annette Freeman, the chapter’s Service for Veterans chairman. “She felt very blessed to have a place to stay while her husband was in the VA Hospital.”
Freeman spearheaded an effort over many months to collect single-serving sized foods and kitchen supplies from chapter members and through her own initiative. The chapter’s donation is intended to offer a supply of foods that guests can quickly heat up between visits to their loved-one’s bedside.
The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization with 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.
For more information on DAR membership, there are two local chapters to consider: Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter meets at 10 a.m. on the second Friday of each month, October through May, at Leesburg’s Venetian Center (contact bhhdar@gmail.com), and the Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter meets at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month, October through May, at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library in Howey-In-The-Hills (contact regentmaryellenrobertson@gmail.com).