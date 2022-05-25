May 14, members of the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughter of the American Revolution met for their annual tea event.
The annual tea is held to celebrate the chapter’s accomplishments over the past year. At this meeting, new member Patricia LaRoe was inducted into the chapter, and a brief program about Vietnam War POW/MIA bracelets was presented. Several members still had their original bracelets from the 1970s, according to member June Perry.
Members enjoyed finger sandwiches, punch, desserts and, of course, tea.
The chapter will be on hiatus until October, but will gather in September for the annual Bells Across America event.
For information on membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.