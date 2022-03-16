The Daughters of the American Revolution have shared their passion for educating children and supporting those who serve our nation for many years with the Lake Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in Leesburg. DAR is an organization of women involved in community service and educating children, as well as honoring those who have served our nation.
Charyl Winner and her fellow Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter DAR members attend several squadron meetings during the year to express their appreciation for the cadets’ service of community.
Each year, DAR recognizes one cadet for their outstanding volunteer service in the Lake Composite Squadron. In December, the DAR members joined the cadets in a meeting celebration of the Civil Air Patrol’s 80th anniversary, as well.
Civil Air Patrol’s Lake Composite Squadron meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Leesburg International Airport squadron building. New members are welcome. For meeting information, call 860-605-0738.
The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, and its 56,000 members serve as mentors to more than 23,000 youth through its cadet programs.
For more information on the DAR, visit https://www.dar.org.