FORT LAUDERDALE — According to Evelyn Bartlett, “The name Bonnet House was chosen by Mr. Birch who adored a little yellow bonnet lily that grew along the marshland between the house and the ocean.” That blossom exemplifies the lives of the families who owned the property for nearly a century.
The Bonnet House in Fort Lauderdale is the legacy of Frederic Clay Bartlett’s vision and talent. Built in 1920, it’s his own interpretation of a plantation house, which offered a gracious indoor-outdoor lifestyle with the bonus of coastal breezes from the ocean.
Frederic Bartlett (1873-1953) was born in Chicago and left for Europe at age 18 to study art. He discovered a passion for travels and collected anything that struck his fancy. This can be seen in his interesting collectables throughout the house.
The Birch family is part of the story, as Helen Birch, daughter of Hugh Taylor Birch, was one of Bartlett’s wives. Helen passed in 1925. Her father remained close friends with Bartlett and spent many winters with Frederic and Evelyn Fortune Bartlett, who married Frederic in 1931. Birch was known as “the big boss,” a name given to him by the house overseer, Jeff.
The stamp of Evelyn is seen all over the Bonnet House. She was an artist and loved animals. She was formerly married to Eli Lilly of the pharmaceutical family.
Evelyn had one daughter by her previous marriage, Evie; Frederic had one son by a previous marriage, Clayton.
The Bonnet House welcome center is a bright yellow building, the same color as the estate. You can arrange for a tour or do one on your own with a phone app.
One of Evelyn’s favorite paintings, titled “The Yellow Coat,” is of her husband. It’s in the welcome center where you can view a short film about the estate. Under the painting is a whimsical red elephant sitting on a carved chest. This is a souvenir from their travels in Asia.
At the entrance to the estate, there is a courtyard with beautiful flowers, a large fountain and a gazebo. This is where the family most enjoyed the outdoors and the ocean breeze. Birch loved the area so much that he bought three miles of beachfront acreage for less than a dollar an acre! His family later spent their winters on the beachfront to enjoy the seascapes and a daily swim in the ocean.
The rooms surround and are open to the courtyard. Evelyn enjoyed collecting animal sculptures and they are seen outside the rooms. She loved having her pet monkeys roam in her garden.
A large red elephant leads you into the art studio, which is filled with beautiful paintings by the Bartletts, as well as many of their collectables.
The kitchen and the butler’s pantry are together. Evelyn met with the staff daily to plan meals and decide on which china to use. She had many sets of china that were collected during their travels.
In the dining room, you will see some of the lovely patterned china. There are fish and turtles mounted on the wall, as well as a cabinet full of beer steins that Frederic collected when he was in art school in Germany. The doorway of this room is outlined with tiles that they brought back from Portugal. They are from the 1750s and depict the trades of the people living at that time.
In the drawing room, the doorway is outlined with columns from an old church. They are flanked by two large paintings; one of Clay Bartlett, Frederic’s son, and the other of Jeff, the overseer. This room was said to be Evelyn’s favorite.
The music room was originally created for Helen, who was a musician, composer and poet. It was furnished with an 1871 Steinway piano and remains mostly untouched.
There is a shell museum on site with an orchid greenhouse and The Bamboo Bar. A wooden gazebo overlooks the marshland and has large floating lily pads. Large green lizards were sunning themselves on the rocks.
A gift shop with a small snack shop is located at the end of your journey.
Frederic lived to be 80 and Evelyn to 109. She was active up until she passed. The property was initially left to the Florida Trust; however, Evelyn could see they were not keeping up the property with the proceeds from visitors. The trust was transferred to a local group and sold about three years ago with the condition that all proceeds were used to maintain and keep the house in excellent condition for everyone to enjoy for many years to come.
The Bonnet House holds a message to future generations. Learn to appreciate, protect and create your own place and design your own set of principles to live by.
For admission rates and hours of operation, visit www.bonnetthouse.org. Some local hotels offer discount coupons.