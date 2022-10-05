When Lucy Lee Fowler bought an alpaca named Lolita Longstocking on a whim, she and her husband, King, had no idea what the purchase would lead to.
Lolita was supposed to live on a friend’s farm in Kentucky so the couple could visit whenever they wanted. Instead, Lolita started the couple on a totally new lifestyle that has resulted in a farm in Clermont: the LunaSea Alpaca Farm, where visitors young and old can meet these furry animals.
“These animals are our passion and we love to share them with the public,” said Lucy Lee. “Not many people know about alpacas, so we try to make our tour visits both educational and fun. Kids and adults alike love to meet our residents. There’s something so peaceful about them.”
The Fowler’s obsession with alpacas started approximately 11 years ago, when a young lady by the name of Alvina, who was the best friend of their late daughter Taryn, visited.
Alvina was starting a small alpaca farm in Kentucky, and Lucy Lee said she thought, “How cute.”
A year later, Lucy Lee was working in a credit union in Clermont when a man deposited a check with “alpaca” in the memo line. When she asked him about it, their conversation led to the man inviting her to visit his alpacas.
“I did visit his farm and I fell in love with the alpacas,” she said. “I’m a huge animal lover anyway, but I’ve never had much to do with alpacas or anything like them.”
That visit ultimately led to the purchase of Lolita from a breeder in Clermont.
“I called Alvina and asked her if I bought an alpaca, could I keep it at her farm and visit,” she said. “I really wanted to learn everything about them while she was in her care.”
That summer, Lucy Lee took King to visit Lolita. While they were there, King bought another three alpacas.
“I fell in love,” said King. “These animals only came to the U.S. in the 1980s and I knew nothing about them because they were considered unusual animals. I’m used to cats, dogs and horses.”
But there was something about the alpaca that had King hooked.
A few weeks later, a friend invited them to a farm in Brooksville, to see a herd of alpacas. King bought eight more, and the previous owner threw in a free male.
Now that they had their own herd of alpacas, the couple decided that they wanted to buy land to build their own farm. Having lived in town for years, they knew nothing about farm life.
After searching for the perfect spot, they found five acres of open land on Lone Dove Lane. While the property’s address is Clermont, it’s located west of Ferndale near N. Hancock Road, north of US 27.
For months they worked hard to see their dream come true. They built a barn and shelters for the animals and learned everything they could about raising alpacas.
“A lot of it was trial and error,” said King. “We learned the right way to do things when things went wrong! But it taught us valuable lessons.”
It’s definitely been an eye-opener.
“Never in a million years would I have thought we would have a farm full of alpacas when we were in our early 50s,” said Lucy Lee. “It was like starting a new and exciting life. We had a lot of help from family and friends who were wonderful. We had this vision and we were determined to fulfill it.”
In 2020, they decided to open their doors to passing visitors who were frequently stopping by to see what their farm was all about.
The tours last just over an hour and visitors can pet and feed the alpacas, see babies in the nursery, learn about the breed and even kiss one of the llamas that also resides at LunaSea.
In addition, people can sign up for courses that have proven popular: Yoga with the Alpacas and Painting with the Alpacas, where a fully qualified yoga instructor leads a peaceful session while the animals play around them.
“The farm is now our full-time job. We wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “These animals are just incredible. So loving and special, and King and I both feel very lucky to have them in our lives and to be able to share them with the public.”
LunaSea Alpaca Farm is located at 18810 Lone Dove Lane, Clermont. Tours are scheduled several times per week, and times vary. Reservations are required. Call 352-223-9457 or visit https://www.lunaseaalpacafarm.com.