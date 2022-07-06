FORT MYERS — The town of Fort Myers Beach boasts many bountiful beaches, with at least one that fits your wants and needs for fun and sun time. Whether you’re looking for action, family togetherness, quiet time, sunbathing, a nature encounter or a secluded hideaway, you’ll find it there.
Lynn Hall Memorial Park is located in the heart of Fort Myers Beach next to a 600-foot fishing pier at the popular Times Square. This is a kid-friendly place with a water playground and plenty of watersports. You’ll find nearby dining, awesome sunsets and even fishing out on the pier.
Crescent Beach Family Park is adjacent to Lynn Hall and has a 400-foot stretch of powder sand. There are volleyball nets and picnic tables underneath thatched roofs, providing some protection from the Florida sun.
Matanzas Pass is on the northern tip of Estero Island. Bowditch Point Park is located right on the pass and encompasses 17 acres from Gulf to Bay. There is a boardwalk and picnic areas with a nice nature walk. The park is named for 18th century mathematician Nathaniel Bowditch, who is often considered the father of celestial navigation.
Newton Park is midway on the island and named for the late James Newton, a well-known resident and real estate developer. The grounds are historic, as it once welcomed guests such as Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. This area is a slice of paradise.
Travel over Big Carlos Pass to one of Florida’s top ten beaches named by the Travel Channel: Lover’s Key State Park. Lover’s Key occupies four isles including Long Key, Black Key and Inner Key. This park offers seclusion, charm, birds and a natural setting.
Lover’s Key earned its name in the early 1900s when the island was only accessible by boat. Couples seeking seclusion ventured to this beach outpost back then.
Between Lover’s Key and Times Square there are 26 designated public beach access points off of Estero Boulevard. They are open to the public but many lack facilities, and parking spaces are limited. Get there early in the morning to avoid disappointment.
Fort Myers Beach is a vacation paradise with restaurants, parasailing, day trips to the Keys, Pirate Ship adventures, golf, shopping, boat rentals, vacation timeshares and waterfront hotels.
A trolley that has a specific route stops up and down the beach. For more information, as it is seasonal, visit www.fortmyersbeach.org/trolleyinfo.
There are also some dog-friendly places on Fort Myers Beach. We know that vacations are more fun with your furry friends. The general rules are: keep your dog leashed at all times, don’t allow your dog to disturb others and you must pick up and dispose of their waste properly.
Two parks near to the beach that have unleashed areas include the Dog Beach in Bonita Springs and the Woof-A-Hatchee Dog Park. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3nyhSTM.
Some examples of what else you can enjoy include casual dining (Junkanoo 239-463-6139), fine dining (Charlie’s Boathouse 239-765-4800), Airboat Rides (Everglades Adventure 239-405-2060), golf (Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club (239-466-9570 ext. 204), ice cream (Royal Scoop 239-314-5379), day cruises to Key West (Key West Express 239-463-5733) and miniature golf (Jungle Golf 239-466-9797), just to name a few other activities.
When it nears sunset, everyone gravitates toward the fishing pier at Times Square. There is a lot of action on Friday and Saturday nights, but to participate in the buzz down there, you may need to stay over.
Fort Myers Beach can be a nice weekend trip or (long) day trip from Central Florida, and it offers a different experience on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a great day trip for the entire family. Bring your sunglasses, beach towel and sunscreen!