FORT MYERS — So the grandkids are coming down to Florida to visit Grandpa and Grandma. You don’t know where to spend the day to keep them active and entertained? Give Lakes Regional Park in Fort Myers a try. It makes for a fun day trip.
The park is located at 7330 Gladiolus Drive. And there is plenty to do, with a $5 train ride to top off the day. It’s open 7 a.m. to dusk seven days a week.
If you bring the family, you can reserve a shelter, lodge, amphitheater or garden gazebo for a special event. A 2.5-mile paved scenic trail is great for biking, walking or jogging.
If you’ve never used a surrey, you are in for a treat. You can rent one at the park for an hour or more from Wheel Fun Rentals. The surreys hold four adults and a young child. Everyone pedals as you travel along the park trails. You can stop along the way to view tropical birds and take a rest at the many waysides. The trail includes many exercise spots named ENERGI, where you can try agility step exercises.
The site has three parking lots, and each offer something different. Splash pads, playgrounds and charcoal grills abound. You’ll find a children’s garden, non-motorized boat rentals, fishing, paddle craft and volleyball courts.
The high point of your day will be a visit to the Railroad Museum of South Florida & Train Village, where Atlantic Coast Line #143 locomotive, built in 1905, is on display. The museum is opened daily at 10 a.m., and the train ride departs every half hour.
The museum has many train-related artifacts and historic pictures of railroads in Southwest Florida. You will be captivated by the moving model railroad displays, and a volunteer docent will even show the kids a video where they can actually learn to drive a train. The museum is dedicated to collecting, preserving and presenting railroads of America.
A 1.5-mile rail line runs through the north part of the park. The conductor asks all the passengers to yell out, “All aboard!” as the 7.5-gauge railroad begins to travel over bridges, traverses next to lakes and passes through a 100-foot tunnel. Traveling through miniature-built town houses, stores and factories will dazzle the kids, ages 1 through 99.
Go online to find out more at www.leegov.com/parks/parks/lakespark or call 239-533-7578 to rent a shelter. Note that dogs are not allowed in the park.