What if there was a place where you could pilot an amphibious eight-wheeled vehicle across open trails and through alligator-inhabited lakes or tear up some trails on a four-wheeler?
Revolution Adventures, voted No. 1 off-road attraction in central Florida by Florida’s Attractions Association, is a place where you can do all of the above, and then some.
Fun and educational tours are self-driven and set in 230 acres of Florida countryside teeming with wildlife. The place is located in south Lake County.
Before hitting the trails, each adventure starts with a safety briefing by experienced guides. Mandatory gear (such as helmets and safety goggles) is provided. The 75-minute to two-hour drive, depending on which tour you book, starts with a practice course and then moves on to more difficult terrain.
“We do everything possible to keep them safe,” said owner Audrey Jowett. “Our philosophy is the safer you drive, the more fun you will have on your ride.”
After the practice run, riders follow their guide into the wilderness. Immediately apparent is the wildlife: White-tailed deer, wild hogs, turkeys, hawks and alligators.
The park’s sign, website and staff all provide the same warning: “Be prepared to get dirty… maybe very dirty.”
Four guests from Northern Ireland took the two-hour tour on four-wheelers and came back covered in mud and grinning from ear to ear.
“All the mud and dirt! It’s a great way to get away from the theme park crowds and try something different,” said Jennifer Garrett. “We do this every year we come back to Florida and we’ll do it again.”
Revolution Adventures is a great way to get an introduction to offroad vehicles.
“This isn’t for high octane junkies, or experienced riders with their own machines, but riders start to feel like a pro by the time they’re finished,” said guide Billy Newbaum.
It’s also enjoyable for the guides, among them Jasper Stewart, who takes guests bass fishing out on the private 65-acre lake.
“It’s really cool. I’ve always loved the outdoors,” Stewart said. “Now, every day I get to take families out fishing who are from all over the world.”
Approximately 16 years ago, Kevin Jowett, a former rally race car driver in the U.K. and Europe, convinced his wife, Audrey, to move to the U.S. and buy the 230 acres.
“It all began with a sketch of an offroad track on a scrap of paper,” she said. “Kevin was sitting at home on a very wet and cold afternoon in the United Kingdom and drew out a plan on a scrap of paper of an offroad track.”
“I first came up with the idea while I was teaching others how to drive rally cars at special events and conventions when I realized there was a whole lot of people out there who wanted the thrill of driving these high-performance vehicles off-road but might not be able to afford these expensive machines,” said Kevin. “My dream was to give people that experience.”
He said that seemed impossible because property in the U.K. was at an all-time high. But when they were vacationing in Florida, the couple discovered an old citrus and cattle farm for sale.
“It had an old sawmill, roaming cows, and the property’s most infamous bit of history was an old woman used to still the best moonshine in Lake County,” said Audrey. There’s even a replica of the still on the property, but the owners assured me it still wasn’t in use.”
The compound offers skeet shooting, target archery, archery tag and trophy bass fishing. It also boasts a food truck.
“Mister Fred’s Food Truck is named after my father. He always said if I ever do own my own restaurant, I should name it after him,” Audrey said. “This is as close as I’ve come. Our specialty is haddock (fish) and chips and English sausage on rolls.” They also offer other food offerings, such as tacos and burgers.
When visiting the adventure park, wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, a second set for the ride home, and a bandana, hat, sunscreen and the usual items necessary to enjoy a day outdoors in Florida’s mercurial weather.
Revolution Adventures is located at 4000 State Road 33 south of Clermont. For more information, call 352-400-1322, email Reservations@revolutionoffroad.com or visit https://www.revolutionoffroad.com.