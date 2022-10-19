FORT LAUDERDALE — Fort Lauderdale is a mix of old and new, with an iconic past and an exciting future. You can still see the days of old along Las Olas Boulevard with the beach bars and hangouts. You can also see the expanding technology and super high-rise buildings and luxury apartments. There is the smell of old money as well as new.
I was recently in Fort Lauderdale and took in some of the sights and sounds of the area. This could be a day trip, but to get the full experience you may want to plan a weekend to enjoy it all.
The Bonnet House is located at 900 N. Birch Road (www.bonnethouse.org) and is the perfect blend of nature and history. You can walk through the beautiful gardens and tour the historic main house and museum.
In 1949 the house was added to the U.S. Registry of Historic Places. You’ll be transported to the early 20th century, back to those days when gracious living, charm and whimsy were commonplace.
For adults who want some great food, fun and entertainment, you’ll find not one, but two casinos close by. Seminole Coconut Creek (www.seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com) is located at 5550 NW 40th Street in Coconut Creek. It boasts five restaurants, two lounges, slots and table games and weekly entertainment.
The 1st Street Deli has a little of everything with moderate pricing. The food and service were very good. Parking is ample. The gaming areas were frequently cleaned and sanitized by staff.
The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood boasts its famous Guitar Hotel, one of their three lodging venues. The Guitar Hotel has over 600 luxury (expensive) rooms and the structure is 450 feet high. It is a guitar face with brightly lit strings and offers a daily light show to music.
The venue offers 15 restaurants, 12 lounges, slots and table games and nightly entertainment. Visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com for the latest schedule.
Fort Lauderdale is known for its beaches, which were featured in numerous movies of the 1960s, including “Where the Boys Are.” The surfers, bikini-clad girls and college students enjoying sun and fun became an iconic picture of spring break.
The Elbo Room, which sits on the corner of Las Olas and Atlantic, became a spring break landmark and was nearly synonymous with the fun times young adults could look forward to on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Founded in 1938, it’s known for live bands and affordable drinks. Visit www.elboroom.com.
Butterfly World offers a walking tour through some beautiful flowering tropical gardens. You’ll see colorful birds and about 20,000 butterflies. They are located at 3600 W. Sample Road in Coconut Creek. Visit www.butterflyworld.com.
The attraction was started by Dutch immigrant Ronald Boender, who was fascinated by butterflies his entire life. When he retired to Florida in 1968, he decided to raise them.
Butterfly World opened in 1988 and became the first butterfly house in the U.S. and the third largest in the world. In addition to the butterflies, aviaries are full of colorful tropical birds and beautiful flowering gardens.
The Intercostal Waterway is a 3,000-mile inland waterway that runs from Massachusetts to Florida and to Texas. It runs along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. It is a series of natural inlets, saltwater rivers, bays and sounds.
Take the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi (855-275-5071) and get an all-day pass starting at $35. This journey will take you around some awesome homes and sights and you’ll see why they call the Fort Lauderdale Intercostal the Venice of America.
The boats of the rich, and sometimes famous, need to maneuver the waterways, so the bridges go up on the half-hour to let them pass. The process is fairly quick, but can cause traffic to back up during rush hour. The large bridges over Sunrise Boulevard let through some swanky yachts while we were there.
There are plenty of places to each, drink and be merry on the beach. One of the more popular places, on the corner of A1A and 9th Street, is cash-only Primanti Bros. They have awesome pizza! They also offer plenty of popular sandwiches, homemade cole slaw and fresh-cut fries. They started in Pennsylvania back in 1934. Visit https://locations.primantibros.com/fl/fort-lauderdale/12345.
However you decide to spend your day, you’ll have a great time. There is so much to see and do, you might want to spend more than just a day in sun.