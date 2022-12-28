Upon initial glance, a question may arise: Is this place even open?
After all, the parking lot at Silver Springs is overgrown with weeds, the pavement is cracked and the restaurant and gift shop are boarded up. Further, the former hotel on property looks like it belongs in a post-apocalyptic movie. It’s dirty and in disrepair; one roof even has a seven-foot-tall palmetto plant growing out the top of it.
But despite all that, none of those things detract from the fun that has persevered in this unique tourist destination.
Just as they had back in 1870, Silver Springs Glass Bottom Boat Tours, one of Florida’s oldest attractions, cruise the breathtaking crystal-clear waters of the Silver River. Passengers gaze down through the boat’s signature glass bottoms and glimpse an underwater world of alligators, manatees, turtles and a preserved sunken rowboat used by Spanish Conquistadors.
Boat Captain Oscar Collins, who has been driving glass bottom boats for Silver Springs for 53 years, informs passengers that the main spring at the beginning of the river pumps out as much as 500 million gallons of water per day.
He’s also happy telling about all the movies and TV shows that have been filmed at underwater locations, such as “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” “Tarzan,” “Sea Hunt” and many others.
For a slower-paced exploration of these tranquil, pristine waters, Silver Springs also offers kayak rentals.
There really is no better way to experience the natural beauty and abundant wildlife along the banks and in the river. It’s also the best way to see submerged movie props that still exist today, some of them dating back to the 1930s.
In addition to the glass bottom boat tours and kayaking, there’s also beautifully maintained boardwalks that weave their way through a thick, primeval forest filled with birds, snakes and monkeys.
Most people who grew up in Florida have heard the story about the monkeys at Silver Springs. Back in 1939, a tour operator released 12 monkeys on an island in the park to enhance the river ride and for the film “Tarzan Discovers a Son!” Today, Rhesus Macaques monkeys are often seen jumping from tree to tree, sometimes even across the river.
According to employees, there are as many as 300 milling about; and according to park rangers, the monkeys are allowed to live there, due to their contributions to scientific studies.
One thing the staff seems particularly proud of is the new “All-Accessible Glass Bottom Boat,” the Chief Potackee. Unlike the other boats, which are unable to accommodate wheelchairs due to these boats’ historic construction, the Potackee can carry as many as 15 and is available Thursday through Monday, weather permitting. Also, park pathways are mostly level ground, and very wheelchair friendly.
Due to declining profits and escalating environmental problems, the state took control of Silver Springs in 2013, and it is now officially called Silver Springs State Park.
According to employees, the boards over the main buildings will come back down soon, and a refurbished gift shop, museum and café including an ice cream parlor will reopen.
The state park is located at 5656 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Silver Springs.
Reservations and fee information are available by phone at 352-261-5840 or online at Silversprings.com.