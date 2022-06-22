THE FUN STARTS HERE! If you’re looking for a true boating, kayaking or fisherman’s retreat, look no further than ‘The Upper Deck,’ a riverside 2-bed, 3-bath vacation rental house at the Homosassa River! Private boat ramp & kayaks included!! Scallop season is from July 1st thru Sept 24th. Come harvest your own scallops by snorkeling in our shallow water grass area! The locals call it an underwater Easter Egg Contest!
Lots to see & do when you book a stay at the Upper Deck! Visit nearby famous Homosassa State Park. Book a fishing charter on the famous Homosassa River or Gulf of Mexico & fish for Tarpon, redfish, trout, snook & grouper. Take one of our kayaks down the river a short paddle & you can visit world famous Monkey Island. YES! Real island & real monkeys! Paddle up the river to the blue headwaters of the springs to meet our friendly 2,000-pound manatee neighbors. We are famous for being the only place in the United States where you can have your own a manatee encounter! You can also walk or paddle from the Upper Deck to 3 different waterfront tiki bars!
After a long day, watch sunsets over the river on top of the Upper Deck around our firepit!
What are you waiting for? The FUN Starts here!