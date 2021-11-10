Starting Nov. 7, Lake County homeowners and busi-nesses should reset their automatic sprinkler systems to water no more than once a week. When “falling back” – turning your clocks back an hour – it’s also time to change irrigation system timers to water lawns only on your designated watering day.
“Research shows that, in Florida’s cooler months, grass and plants don’t need as much water to be healthy – you can save water and money and still have a beautiful lawn,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Mike Register. Public water supply is the largest category of water use in the St. Johns River Water Management District’s 18-county region – about 565.5 million gallons of water a day.
Most of this water is for residential water use, and many people don’t realize that more than half of total residential water use is used outdoors if the home has an automatic irrigation system. Efficient irrigation systems that are scheduled correctly can save up to half of that outdoor water use, according to SJRWMD.
During Eastern Standard Time (early November through mid-March), landscape irrigation is limited to no more than one day a week on the following schedule: Saturday at addresses that end in an odd number or have no address.
• Sunday at addresses that end in an even number
• Tuesday at non-residential addresses
• No irrigation is allowed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. More information and water-saving tips can be found at www.WaterLessFlorida.com.