Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to host its annual State of the County presentation.
This year’s theme, “Emerging Stronger,” highlights 2021 achievements, including areas of infrastructure, economic growth, public services and public safety.
“As we have continued to move forward through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that Lake County has worked hard to find new ways to strengthen our community and local economy. We remain focused and committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents now and into the future,” said Commission Chairman Sean Parks.
The program also is to include induction of Irene O’Malley into the Women’s Hall of Fame.
The meeting start time is 9 a.m. in the County Commission Chambers of the Lake County Administration Building, located at 315 W. Main Street in Tavares.
The program and regular board meeting are to stream live at https://lakecountyfl.gov/boardmeeting.