At the April 18 Mount Dora City Council meeting, the council approved an agreement for law enforcement dispatch services to be taken over by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The motion passed 6-1, with District 5 councilmember Nate Walker voting against it after saying he came at this with a blue-collar mentality and stating that he “wanted to stand with the employees.”
Two residents spoke against the agreement, with one, David Olson, saying he was very disappointed that the shift was being made from city to county dispatch services.
“My wife is a dispatcher for the city,” he said. “Nobody’s talking about the cons in us moving to county.”
Olson spoke of potential coverage issues.
“The Lake County rep said there’s 12 dispatchers on the floor covering – with us – 11 cities. That’s almost only one dispatcher per city they’re covering. That’s less than we have now, that’s less safe. Right now, we only cover 18,000, 20,000 residents in this town. That’s all our dispatch covers. Lake County, they cover 300,000 residents. That’s a lot more emergencies; that’s a lot more calling,” he said.
Doug Bryant, councilmember at large, said he supported the motion, mentioning coordination between municipalities and officer safety.
The council also heard from Sherry Sutphen, city attorney, regarding the proposed development in the Wolf Branch Innovation District east of downtown.
In February, the city council did not approve rezoning in the district that would’ve allowed AMCO Development to build a high-rise multiuse development taller than the maximum height allowed in the city. The developer then filed a lawsuit, and at the March city council meeting, members voted to appoint a magistrate for a mediation process between the city and developer.
Working with the developer’s attorney, Sutphen identified Lewis Stone with Stone & Gerken, P.A., who “has been agreed upon to act as the Magistrate related to the Florida Statutes, Section 70.51 proceeding for the AMCO Development on SR 46.”
Also at the city council meeting, Misty Sommer, the city’s economic development manager, announced that on April 14, Mount Dora was officially designated a “Trail Town” by Florida Greenways and Trails.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 106, which recognizes Trail Towns and directs the Department of Environmental Protection to support them as economic drivers by offering them technical assistance, resources, promotions, Sommer said.
The designation signals that Mount Dora is “a vetted recreation destination,” according to Sommer, who said, “At that same meeting where we received our designation, the Wekiwa Trail was also adopted into the priority map, now making it eligible for Sun Trail Network funding.”
The city council approved moving forward on an agreement with Explosive Touch Enterprises for the company to provide its fireworks displays for Freedom on the Waterfront, Light Up Mount Dora, New Year’s Eve Celebration and Last Call. The current budget allows $49,000 for fireworks in fiscal year 2022–2023.
Council members also approved moving forward to obtain the mountdora.gov domain name. A .gov website belongs to an official government organization in the U.S.
The next regular city council meeting will be May 2, beginning at 6 p.m.