Holly has long been used as a Christmas decoration. The green leaves and red berries work great with the standard Christmas colors. Holly plants are also great additions to landscapes. In Florida, there are several native holly trees and selectively bred shrubs. Both tree and shrub forms have slow growing, dense canopies and can be grown in full sun to part shade. Consider the size and shape of the plant when deciding what works best for your location.
American Holly (Ilex opaca)
The American holly is a tree reaching 30–45 feet tall with a spread of 15–25 feet. It has a pyramidal shape. Found is all but 11 of the continental U.S. states, this is the plant with the widest range of any on this list. This plant has the most leaf spines of any on this list, too.
Dahoon Holly (Ilex cassine)
The Dahoon holly tree shares some characteristics with the American holly. It has a pyramidal shape, but only grows to 20–30 feet, with an 8–12-foot spread. This makes it a good option in areas too small to accommodate the American holly. The leaves have smooth edges with one spine on the tip. This can make is a better choice, if the spines on the American Holly are a concern for you.
East Palatka Holly (Ilex x attenuata)
First discovers near East Palatka Florida in 1927, this plant grows in 25 of the lower 48 states. Exhibiting a pyramidal shape, this tree grows to be 30–45 feet tall with a spread of 10–15 feet. This makes it very similar in size and shape to the American Holly. A major difference is the smooth leaf edges with a single spine at the tip.
Yaupon Holly (Ilex vomitoria)
Yaupon Holly is a small tree or large shrub reaching heights of 12–25 feet with a spread of 15–20 feet. Rather than a pyramidal shape, this plant has a more rounded to vase-like canopy. The size and shape make this plant a good option to hedge barriers. It is a slow grower, so consider using larger plants if you want the hedge look quickly.
Dwarf Yaupon Holly (Ilex vomitoria var. nana)
This shrub has a rounded form with a height of 7–10 feet spreading between 4 and 6 feet. Regular pruning can keep the size reduced. Found in landscapes in many states, this is wonderful evergreen shrub that has few spines on the leaves. Originating from cultivation, no fruit is produced on these plants. As this the larger Yaupon holly, this plant makes a good hedge. The same considerations for the slow growth rate apply.
Schillings Dwarf Holly (Ilex vomitoria var. schillings dwarf)
Another shrub produced through horticultural practices; this shrub reaches heights of 6–10 feet with a spread of 6 -10 feet. Both dwarf varieties here are very similar in look.
Take some time to get to know these, and more, holly plants better. Remember to always select the right plant for the right location.
Extension programs are open to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, age, disability, religion, or national origin.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office.
Email her at jdaugherty@ufl.edu.