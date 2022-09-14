A free all-day event, Researching Black Family History, will help attendees dig into their genealogy with four engaging presentations.
Co-hosted by Kinseekers Genealogical Society and the Leesburg Public Library, the program will be offered both in person and virtually.
Presentations include “Explorations in African American Genealogy Research” by Taneya Y. Koonce, MLIS, MPH; “Researching WWI African American Ancestors” by KB Barcomb, “Researching Black Family History in the State Archives of Florida” by Matthew Storey, MA, and “Mini Case Studies in Black Family History” by Adrienne Whaley, MEd.
Presentations address challenges in Black family history research and discuss multiple strategies for overcoming some of its unique hurdles, including incomplete records of enslaved individuals.
Koonce is on the board of the African American Historical and Genealogical Society. Barcomb is a retired U.S. Army officer who specializes in WWI and WWII military records and research. Storey is the archivist historian for the State Archives of Florida, located in Tallahasee. Whaley is director of education and community engagement at the Museum of the American Revolution.
Kinseekers Genealogical Society of Lake County formed in 1978 and is a member of the Florida State Genealogical Society.
To attend in-person at the Leesburg Public Library, 100 E Main Street, Leesburg, sign up by Sept. 22 by calling the library at 352-728-9790 or emailing librarian@leesburgflorida.gov.
To attend via Zoom, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsfuCprjsiGdy-QQodUarNkHr8Kg55TkOo no later than Sept. 23.