Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, and Linda Burhans, host of Connecting Caregiver Radio, have teamed up to offer online support group meetings for friends and families of individuals living with dementia.
Selsavage said that during this time of isolation and social distancing caused by the coronavirus, the two decided to offer caregivers a series of online support group meetings through the popular Zoom app.
“We will invite care givers to connect, share, learn and support one another through this difficult time,” she said.
Three options for meetings will be offered: Meetings facilitated by Selsavage will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday through May 19, and 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday through May 21. Meetings facilitated by Burhans will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. on April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. Meetings facilitated by both women will take place 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through May 30.
For information on how to join the online meetings, contact Delsavage at 352-422-3663 or Burhans at 727-365-8383.
Selsavage, a Certified Dementia Practitioner and consultant in the Positive Approach to Care, founded Coping with Dementia LLC in 2015 to provide support, resources and caregiver training for families living with dementia. Burhans, a national speaker, host of Connecting Caregivers Radio, and author of “Good Night and God Bless,” describes herself as the gal who cares for caregivers with love, laughter and lessons learned. For information about Burhans and Connecting Caregiver Radio, go to http://lindaburhans.com. For information about Selsavage and Coping with Dementia LLC, visit www.coping.today.