The Famous Americans Dementia Education Photo Exhibit is now open at the Lady Lake Library and will be on display through July.
The display features 49 framed canvas portraits of famous American authors, artists, musicians, actors, scientists, athletes and politicians who are currently living with or who have succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The exhibit’s purpose is to encourage a public conversation about the social, cultural and economic impact of memory disorders that are expected to more than double in America during the next 20 years, according to organizers Coping with Dementia LLC.
The display is a joint project of Coping with Dementia LLC and the nonprofit Dementia Education, Inc., which are both based in Citrus County.