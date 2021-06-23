With continuing demand, the ABC of Dementia workshops hosted by the Lady Lake Library have been extended into July.
Presented by Coping with Dementia President Debbie Selsavage, the workshops explain Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggest techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provide resources to families living with dementia.
Workshops – June 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and July 12, 10 a.m.–noon – are free and open to the public. To make reservations, e-mail deb@coping.today or call 352-422-3663.
Social distancing will be maintained and masks are required.
The Lady Lake Library, located at 225 W. Guava Street in Lady Lake, also has the Famous Americans Dementia Education photo exhibit on display through July, which also is sponsored by Coping with Dementia.