The shortage of hospital beds, resources and staff creates a notable challenge as the number of COVID-19 diagnosed patients is on the rise. As a partner in healthcare, Community Health Centers, Inc. (CHC) has announced immediate appointments for dental emergencies at the following locations: Apopka, Winter Garden, Forest City, Meadow Woods (peds patients only), Pine Hills, Lake Ellenor, Tavares, Leesburg and Groveland.
Staff at these locations can provide dental emergency and urgent care, including evaluation and treatment of dental infection, swelling and/or pain in patients of all ages.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, CHC is following all CDC guidelines and complying with Governor DeSantis’ Executive Orders. CHC is a federally qualified health center, providing quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured and underserved children and adults within Central Florida. CHC provides care to more than 66,000 patients, each year, in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares and Winter Garden communities. Visit www.chcfl.org.
To schedule an appointment, call 407-905-8827 or 352-314-7400.