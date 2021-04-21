So many times, I’ve felt desperate for something to happen that I inevitably pushed my desired result way.
For instance, early in my marriage, I wanted my husband to become my be-all end-all, like the perfect boyfriend in my favorite books. I wanted him to fill the broken gaps in my heart so I could breathe again after giving up my baby girl for adoption. Because I came on so strong and got angry when I discovered he wasn’t designed to fulfill that roll, I nearly drop kicked him from my life.
My demands and desperation created suffering on top of suffering.
It’s when we’re desperate that our judgement becomes muddy; we view situations and circumstances through a dirty windshield. Without turning on the windshield wipers of the soul, we make ill-conceived decisions based on force instead of grace.
Last night my beautiful niece, Brooke, asked Mark and I about the early years of our marriage. I was explaining how mean I was to him when he looked me square in the eye and said, “You were never mean to me.” But I so, so was, which proves the Bible right. Love covers a multitude of sins.
When I stopped forcing and started loving Mark by God’s grace—His ability inside me—I stopped making demands and discovered Mark’s love language. I partnered with him instead of trying to dominate him.
When we operate outside of grace, we likely choke the life out the thing we desire the most or suffer at the hands of force.
So how do we relinquish desperation for grace?
This week’s practice:
1. Sit in your desperation. Allow yourself to become aware of its origin story. Ask yourself why you’re forcing your desire instead of allowing it to evolve through grace.
2. Thank God that He answers the secret petitions for your heart. (Psalm 37:4 (NIV) Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.) Thank God that He bears us up in our weakness. Romans 8:26 (NIV) In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.) When you use gratitude and scripture, grace comes alive.
3. Employ trust by exchanging the desperation for God’s grace by leaning on God beyond your understanding.
4. Let God lead the dance. (This doesn’t mean you don’t act. Faith without works is dead. This means you listen to His instruction, become aware of the opportunities and then act with grace and assurance.)
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or a prayer concern. I would love to hear from you.
MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com.