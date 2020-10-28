Last week, 59-year-old Johnnie Coley graduated from the Lake County Library System’s adult literacy program after spending four years working with her tutor, Lisa Dunlin, a volunteer in the adult learning program at W.T. Bland Public Library.
Coley had previously earned her master’s degree and was working the entire time, “faking” reading until she made the decision to learn. After a long four years, and even battling COVID-19, she graduated last Wednesday to smiles all around.
For more information about the library system’s adult literacy program, call 352-253-6183 or email literacy@mylakelibrary.org.