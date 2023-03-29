At the March 21 Mount Dora City Council meeting, the city attorney reported that “the property owner for AMCO Development has filed a Florida Statutes, Section 70.51, request to have a Magistrate grant relief from the denial of its PUD rezone request.”
Last month, the city council did not approve rezoning that would’ve allowed the developer to build a high-rise multiuse development in the Wolf Branch Innovation District east of downtown that would be taller than the maximum height allowed in the city. At the Feb. 21 meeting, which ran more than six hours, city council members heard from multiple representatives for the developer, along with residents opposing the proposed development.
At last week’s meeting, city attorney Sherry Sutphen said AMCO Development had filed two requests related to the proposed development.
“There are a couple different ways that you can file a suit related to the type of quasi-judicial denial that was received,” she said.
The attorney for AMCO Development filed both a request to the city of Mount Dora to assign a magistrate, and a petition for writ of certiorari to the county court appealing the city council’s February decision. However, they then immediately filed a motion to hold the county court request.
Under Florida Statutes Chapter 70.51, “if a property owner feels aggrieved by a decision that was made by the government, they can file a request under this statute to go through a magistrate process and have a magistrate appointed to reconsider what has happened,” Sutphen said.
The city council unanimously approved moving forward with Sutphen choosing a magistrate.
Once that is done, “we would basically go to mediation and go back and forth on the same thing that came before you all and was presented before you, and in front of a mediator that we have agreed to who is also our magistrate,” Sutphen told council members. “Typically, governments end up working it out in the mediation process, and getting something that comes before them that they can approve of.”
Once the mediation process is complete, a hearing open to the public will be held.
Sutphen said by the motion of abatement for the petition filed with the county court, the developers “were telling the court ‘We don’t want this part to go forward, because we have this other action that we filed with the magistrate that we’re hoping to work things out that way. And if that doesn’t work, then we want to go this route with the petition.’”
The court cannot approve the developer’s request, according to Sutphen: “They only have the ability to tell you all to rehear it,” she told council members. “Basically, it’s the same circumstance no matter what. Either you rehear it now and we go through this mediation process, or you rehear it at the end, because the court tells you.”
Sutphen added, “We’re not in a bad position. None of this is dangerous. It actually just opens the lines of communication in a different way.”
In response to a question from Mayor Crissy Stile, Sutphen advised city council members not to talk to the developer.
“Litigation has been filed. You have an attorney involved in this matter,” she said.
The next regular city council meeting will be April 18, beginning at 6 p.m.