Imagine a guest walking into your home or a customer into your place of business and a unique scent making them stop and remember the moment. Scent is so powerful and we can use it to relax or energize our guests, spark some inspiration and collaboration, or leave a mark that is remembered.
Wouldn’t it be amazing to have your own signature scent, unlike anything anyone else can buy? Now you can at Crafted Scent Bar. The first of its kind DIY scent shop in Lake County. Come in and mix up to 3 fragrance oils to create a scent unique to you for your home, for gifts, a special occasion, or your business. Our fragrances have been formulated without harmful phthalates or chemicals on the Prop 65 list.
Create a candle or wax melts and enjoy time with old friends and maybe make some new ones.
Connection is key
Bring a friend, a date, all the girls, all the guys, the family, the church group, work colleagues, whoever you need to connect with and make some memories.
Crafted Scent Bar is the perfect place for small groups to gather and create something together, taking home more than just a product but an item that will bring you back to that moment every time you smell it. Girls night out, date nights, Mother’s or Father’s Day, (Dads love it too!) team building events, bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations or just come in solo and make new friends.
CSB offers a first come first serve “Walk-in & Wine-down Wednesday” every week from 2-7pm. Private pourings by appointment only. Regular classes Thursday-Saturday. Book your spot today! www.craftedscentbar.com
Crafted Scent Bar GRAND Opening Celebration and Whimsy Market
Crafted Scent Bar will be hosting its Grand Opening Celebration on May 15, 2022 from 10am - 2pm. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience this unique business firsthand. The event will start at 10am at the parking lot across the street from 50 W Orange Ave Suite 3, Eustis, FL. (The parking lot in front of Eustis Chamber of Commerce.)
The grand opening includes free cupcakes for the first 100 guests, face painting by The Trixie Chick, a kids zone, DJ Fred Jones, a mimosa and sangria bar, over 40 vendors, and a food truck.
“I love teaching about candles and scents,” said Mellisa McHaffie, owner of Crafted Scent Bar, “but I love connecting with the wonderful people of my community more.”
Crafted Scent Bar is a place to come in and relax, connect with friends, go on a scent excursion with 50 scents and create your own signature scent combination to make a candle, wax melts, or diffusers. It’s the hottest new thing to do in Lake County. We can’t wait to craft some scents at the bar with you.
“I’ve been making candles for 24 years,” said Mellisa, “and I’m so excited to share my knowledge and passion with others.”