Flowers can have sentimental value, particularly those received as gifts or those that were part of momentous occasions, like weddings. Fresh flowers have finite life spans unless measures are taken to preserve the blooms. The flower experts at ProFlowers say pressing flowers can preserve them for years to come. While flower lovers can invest in a flower press, other heavy objects also can be effective at pressing flowers. Start by choosing flowers that are either still in bud form or are freshly bloomed. Dry the flowers out as quickly as possible to prevent browning. Place the flower between two pieces of white, nontextured paper. Then place all within the pages of a book. Depending on the size of the book, you may be able to press more than one flower at a time. Place other books on top to weigh down the book with the flowers inside. Change the moisture blotting sheets every few days. After two to three weeks, the flowers will be completely dry and flat. Remove the flowers carefully using tweezers or fingertips. Store the fresh flowers in a cool, dry place or consider framing them in a shadow box.
Latest e-Edition
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…