Flowers can have sentimental value, particularly those received as gifts or those that were part of momentous occasions, like weddings. Fresh flowers have finite life spans unless measures are taken to preserve the blooms. The flower experts at ProFlowers say pressing flowers can preserve them for years to come. While flower lovers can invest in a flower press, other heavy objects also can be effective at pressing flowers. Start by choosing flowers that are either still in bud form or are freshly bloomed. Dry the flowers out as quickly as possible to prevent browning. Place the flower between two pieces of white, nontextured paper. Then place all within the pages of a book. Depending on the size of the book, you may be able to press more than one flower at a time. Place other books on top to weigh down the book with the flowers inside. Change the moisture blotting sheets every few days. After two to three weeks, the flowers will be completely dry and flat. Remove the flowers carefully using tweezers or fingertips. Store the fresh flowers in a cool, dry place or consider framing them in a shadow box.  